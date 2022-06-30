Kristen Faulkner cools down after making a splash at the Giro Donne

Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates wearing the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage of the 2022 Giro Donne

Winning the opening stage time trial victory at the Giro Donne on Thursday was a dream for Kristen Faulkner, but it was hot work, and with the podium celebrations done and her first ever her maglia rosa on her back, the America headed to cool down.

The 4.7km time trial was held along the sea front next to one of Sardinia’s best beaches, in Poetto, near Cagliari, and after sitting in what was literally a hot seat for the best part of 90 minutes watch tourists in the azure blue sea she could resist no longer.