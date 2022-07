If you’re interested in exploring the culture of Amarillo, Texas, you’ve come to the right place. The city has become a thriving cultural center in the Texas Panhandle, beginning as a small railroad town in the 1880s. It has since grown into a thriving city with its oil and wheat fields, cattle ranching, and local theater. Route 66 runs right through Amarillo, making for the perfect destination for visitors interested in culture. Be sure to check the events calendar of attractions to avoid missing out on the fun!

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO