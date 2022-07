At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Colin was located near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 77.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slightly faster northeast to east-northeast motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Colin or it remnants is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the North Carolina coast through Sunday afternoon.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO