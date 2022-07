We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Located in the village of Jukkasjärvi and an iconic Swedish landmark, the Icehotel is rebuilt every single winter with ice from the Torne River. The hotel has been visited by people from all over the globe and has become a bucket list destination for those who aim to seek out the ultimate winter wonderland. Earlier this year, the hotel relaunched its design contest, inviting artists and creatives to submit their proposals for snowy suites to be built in Icehotel 33. Out of a total of 135 applicants from over 20 different countries, 23 artists from 10 countries have now been selected.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO