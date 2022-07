Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched in a Major League Baseball game in 12 months, but it's never too early to look ahead to his potential free agency. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, there's a "perception in some corners of the industry" that the Atlanta Braves could be the favorites to sign the two-time National League Cy Young winner if he opts out of his deal with the New York Mets after this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO