Consume Caffeine & Win Cash: Edible Memphis ChampionSip

Memphis, Tennessee is a city known for its rich musical history, civil rights heritage, and amazing BBQ. This town on the Mississippi River beats with a distinctly American heart. Many people regard it as the birthplace of rock n' roll: Legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Otis Redding, and Elvis Presley all recorded hit songs in Memphis. But you don't have to be a music aficionado or history buff to love the "Bluff City." Like the city of Nashville, there are so many things to do in Memphis, TN with kids, such as great museums, gorgeous parks and gardens, and delicious food. (Did I mention BBQ?)
