ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Consume Caffeine & Win Cash: Edible Memphis ChampionSip

By Shelby Smith
choose901.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edible Memphis ChampionSip is back—and this...

choose901.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

It’s Everything But Donuts at new bakery, bistro

The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
I Love Memphis

365 Things to Do in Memphis #158: Splash Around at A Splash Park

Opening details for the Zoo’s new splash pad are unclear, but I believe they will be opening the kid’s new water play area at some point in July and it will probably be for members only at first. Follow the Memphis Zoo on Facebook for updates. Children’s Museum...
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

2022 Memphis Summer Events Guide

If you've been outside for more than five minutes in the last week, you know what's up: summer has arrived. Here's your guide to things to do in Memphis this summer, including Memphis summer events, things to do with kids in Memphis, and summer festivals in Memphis. Stretch, strengthen, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS- ATTENTION

Firework sales started in Millington last week in various locations including the large red and white tent in front of the Millington Kroger. Also the festive paraphernalia can be found near the Tipton County line and Lakeland. In Flag City, TNT Fireworks located outside of Kroger is in full operation....
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

New hotel officially opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline. “Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that...
MEMPHIS, TN
mommypoppins.com

Memphis with Kids: 25 Things To Do in Memphis, TN

Memphis, Tennessee is a city known for its rich musical history, civil rights heritage, and amazing BBQ. This town on the Mississippi River beats with a distinctly American heart. Many people regard it as the birthplace of rock n' roll: Legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Otis Redding, and Elvis Presley all recorded hit songs in Memphis. But you don't have to be a music aficionado or history buff to love the "Bluff City." Like the city of Nashville, there are so many things to do in Memphis, TN with kids, such as great museums, gorgeous parks and gardens, and delicious food. (Did I mention BBQ?)
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Cocoa#Food Drink
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how low-income seniors can get vouchers for fresh produce at farmer's markets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program is kicking off its Senior Farmer’s Market Friday, July 1, 2022. The CSFP helps low-income people at least 60 years old by helping to provide nutritious foods year-round. In the summer, Shelby County participants also take part in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Available options to offset MLGW bill hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a warning Thursday, telling customers that summer utility bills are about to skyrocket by as much as 40-percent. Action News 5 is taking action for you, reaching out to government agencies and non-profits to find out what kind of utility assistance is available in Memphis and Shelby County.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis fireworks show moving to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: July 1-3

So I don’t know if you’ve seen the new Elvis movie, but it’s looking like a big deal. I mean, they’ve been hyping this guy up since the ’50s or something like that, so no wonder everyone has gone berserk over it. Apparently, this guy has a house in Memphis, and by the grace of God, I can’t quite remember what piece of land he bought, but oh well, I believe he was more into music than property investments. And that’s something any Memphian can get behind, especially as the housing market has become all shook up and the only constant in your life is that you can count on Tom Cruise to push the limits of his life for the sake of an action movie.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Mid-South father grieving after discovering open vaults of loved ones at cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South father said a recent trip to the cemetery where his daughter and two other family members are buried brought back more grief after he discovered their vaults open. Terrance Wilson told FOX13 the cemetery didn’t communicate with him about construction at the mausoleum where...
actionnews5.com

2 carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area. The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road. One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

R-Bernard funeral home fined for overdue fees, not submitting reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pins Family Dollar manager with car after stealing kids’ clothes, diapers: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly pinned a Family Dollar employee with a car after stealing from the store. Thursday, officers responded to an aggravated assault and shoplifting call at the Family Dollar on South Mendenhall Road near Winchester. Memphis Police say employees saw Jeremy Jennings, 30, shoplifting children’s […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis 5-year-old is working to keep his community clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many initiatives from the city of Memphis working to keep neighborhoods clean. You have the 901 Keep It Clean Campaign, Memphis City Beautiful and more, but one thing the city doesn’t have is 5-year-old Amarious Patterson from South Memphis. He’s gone viral in a video of him asking to take out his neighbors’ trash.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy