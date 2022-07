TRENT, S.D. (KELO.com) — Cleanup began this morning on the collapsed grain elevator in Trent that started on fire late Friday afternoon. KELO.com news visited with Trent Fire Chief Tom Scherff while the still burning debris was being pushed into a pile. Scherff said 10 other departments, in approximately a 30 mile radius, assisted the Trent Volunteer Fire Department. Along with firefighters, he said farmers and other ag businesses heard of the fire and showed up with truckloads of water. The structure collapsed around 8 p.m. Friday night. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

TRENT, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO