Increased SPRINTER Service for Independence Day Festivities

A Sprinter train operated by the North County Transit District. Photo courtesy NCTD

Big crowds are expected to be out and about over the Fourth of July holiday weekend enjoying fireworks, the fair, and more.

To accommodate later evening festivities, the North County Transit District is adding a special event service. Customer Service office hours are also being adjusted to assist transit riders.

On Sunday, July 3:

To accommodate those attending the Oceanside Fireworks Show at SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, and other evening events, there will be four extra SPRINTER trips on Sunday, July 3. The Oceanside Fireworks event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

Westbound SPRINTER: Trains will depart Escondido Transit Center at 7:03 p.m. and 9:03 p.m., arriving at Rancho Del Oro Station at 7:43 p.m. and 9:43 p.m. and continuing to Oceanside Transit Center.

Trains will depart Escondido Transit Center at 7:03 p.m. and 9:03 p.m., arriving at Rancho Del Oro Station at 7:43 p.m. and 9:43 p.m. and continuing to Oceanside Transit Center. Eastbound SPRINTER: Trains will depart Oceanside Transit Center at 8:03 p.m. and 10:03 p.m., arriving at the Rancho Del Oro Station at 8:14 p.m. and 10:14 p.m. and continuing to Escondido Transit Center.

COASTER, BREEZE, FLEX, and LIFT will operate on their regular Sunday schedules.

On Monday, July 4:

Three major firework shows are planned in the North County. All attendees are encouraged to take transit to save time and ensure safe travels. NCTD services, which will operate on a Saturday schedule, will be able to accommodate those attending the holiday events below.

San Marcos will host an all-day Fourth of July celebration from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. The event is accessible by SPRINTER or BREEZE bus.

The Vista Independence Day Celebration runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Brengle Terrace Park with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Attendees can ride a BREEZE bus or SPRINTER train to the festivities.

Fireworks at the San Diego County Fair begin at 9 p.m. The Fair opens at 11 a.m. and is accessible by COASTER. A Fair Tripper ticket is available for purchase same-day at COASTER and SPRINTER Ticket Vending Machines. Fair Tripper is a round-trip ride on the COASTER, SPRINTER, and BREEZE to the Solana Beach Station, with admission to the Fair. A free Fair shuttle will take Fair Trippers between the Solana Beach COASTER Station and the fairgrounds. Shuttles run every 15 minutes.

Customer Service:

On Monday, July 4, the Oceanside and Escondido Customer Service Offices, and the NCTD Call Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Vista Customer Service Office and NCTD Administrative offices will be closed.

On Tuesday, July 5:

All NCTD services will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Visit the website or download the PRONTO app to learn how to purchase tickets or load fare for BREEZE, SPRINTER, and COASTER. Remember, all riders 18 and under ride for FREE with a Youth PRONTO account or card.