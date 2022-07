The Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Kris Letang are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract. According to the editor-in-chief of The Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta, Letang and the Penguins have made progress on a new deal over the last 24 hours. A guest on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Friday, Pagnotta added that the contract would pay Letang around $7-8 million yearly.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO