Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper. (Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.) Los Angeles Times crossword. Today’s crossword (McMeel) Daily Commuter crossword. SUDOKU. JUMBLE. Jumbles: KIOSK CLONE MODEST GYRATE. Answer: The number...

HOBBIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO