Illinois, South Beloit (CP) — Fire destroys South Beloit homea south beloit home is badly damaged after a fire this afternoon crews were called around four to the home in the 1500 block of briden drive as you can see in the video there is not much left of this home the front destroyed along with a couple of cars several area departments were called in to help with that blaze no word on what caused that fire.

SOUTH BELOIT, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO