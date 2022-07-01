2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

Two boys were stabbed in a large brawl outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

The fight broke out just before 3 p.m. at the Gowanus Houses.

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back.

He was rushed in critical condition to Maimonides Medical Center, where he has since been upgraded to stable.

The second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a laceration to the hand.

He was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are looking into whether the 13-year-old is the suspect.

"We don't need violence, we need to get rid of these guns, these knives. Everything," resident Sharaya said.

Residents say that once school lets out for the summer, the children in the Gowanus Houses don't have enough to do.

"We need good, free programs in the community to keep these kids busy," Sharaya said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

