2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

 4 days ago

Two boys were stabbed in a large brawl outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

The fight broke out just before 3 p.m. at the Gowanus Houses.

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back.

He was rushed in critical condition to Maimonides Medical Center, where he has since been upgraded to stable.

The second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a laceration to the hand.

He was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are looking into whether the 13-year-old is the suspect.

It happened at the same place where 16-year-old Kayla Sobers-Batties was shot in the head last fall . She survived that injury.

"We don't need violence, we need to get rid of these guns, these knives. Everything," resident Sharaya said.

Residents say that once school lets out for the summer, the children in the Gowanus Houses don't have enough to do.

"We need good, free programs in the community to keep these kids busy," Sharaya said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Woman walking with baby in stroller shot to death on Upper East Side

Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.

Comments / 31

Tom BK
4d ago

iIm going to assume the perp is also fairly young in this comment. How do they have such rage at such a young age to stab someone? My brain couldn't comprehend something like that at that age

Reply(10)
11
Robert G.
4d ago

Justice Clarence Thomas said it all when his grandfather told him that putting poor black folk on top on poor black folk was a bad idea. The man was a prophet. The worst urban planning ever!

Reply
8
Mariella Martinez
4d ago

😯 Whoa. Only 11 years old...stabbed in the chest and back. These boys chose violence it's a reflection of their environment. It's truly disturbing.

Reply
7
 

