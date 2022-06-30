ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 suffers worst first-half plunge in over 50 YEARS: Stocks plunge 21% in six months amid surging inflation, rate hikes and Russia's war in Ukraine

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Stocks fell broadly in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, with the S&P 500 capping off it's worst six months in 52 years.

The S&P 500 fell took a tumble Thursday, falling 0.88 percent by closing today.

The benchmark index has been on a dismal streak that dragged it into a bear market earlier this month and is now down 21 percent for the year. It is close to closing its worst quarter since the beginning of 2020, and worst half year since 1970.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253 points, or 0.82 percent, on Thursday. Over the past six months, it has fallen 15.88 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 0.34 percent, losing 52 point. Since the start of the year, the composite is down 30 percent.

Small company stocks also fell on Thursday, the final day of the second quarter, with The Russell 2000 losing 0.87 percent.

The stock plummets come as the nation grabbles with 40-year high inflation rates, shocks to the market as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, and economic strains due to supply chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKnnw_0gREHk0H00
The S&P 500 is closing out the second quarter with a 21 percent drop from the start of the year as it experiences its worst quarter since the pandemic hit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mYKq_0gREHk0H00
It's also the worst half-a-year dip the S&P 500 has seen since 1970
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJePX_0gREHk0H00
The Dow Jones also saw a drop this quarter, with stocks down 15 percent so far this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq4DF_0gREHk0H00
The Nasdaq also continues to take a tumble, with stocks down 30 percent on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vTHp_0gREHk0H00
Pictured: Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange dealing with the harsh end to the second fiscal quarter of 2022

Retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending were posting some of the biggest losses, as they have all year. Amazon slipped 2.1 percent and Best Buy shed 2.3 percent.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 3.00 percent from 3.09 percent late Wednesday.

Rising inflation has been behind much of the slump for the broader market this year as businesses raise prices on everything from food to clothing and consumers are squeezed tighter.

Inflation remains stubbornly hot, according to a series of recent economic updates, and central banks have been aggressively raising interest rates to try and slow economic growth in order to cool inflation.

A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3 percent in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April.

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department also said that consumer spending rose at a sluggish 0.2 percent rate from April to May.

The update follows a worrisome report earlier this week showing that consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level in 16 months.

The government has also reported that the U.S. economy shrank 1.6 percent in the first quarter and weak consumer spending was a key part of that contraction.

Investors are worried that the U.S. could slip into a recession as inflation hurts businesses and consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKOXb_0gREHk0H00
The high inflation rate has resulted in increased prices of food, gas and housing - areas that affect most Americans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9mke_0gREHk0H00

A key concern involves the Fed's interest rate hikes, which could slam the brakes on economic growth too much and actually bring on a recession.

'We do not believe the stock market has bottomed yet and we see further downside ahead. Investors should be holding elevated levels of cash right now,' George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris, told CNBC.

'We see the S&P 500 bottoming at around 3,100, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive, but necessary inflation-fighting measures are likely to depress corporate earnings and push stocks lower,' he added.

The situation has become even more complicated following added supply chain problems because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine prompted a surge in oil prices this year that resulted in record high gasoline prices.

The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to increase production of crude oil, but the amount will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump and energy-fueled inflation plaguing the global economy.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.4 percent, but are still up 42 percent in 2022.

