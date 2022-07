Debra Dank’s warm and poetic memoir invites you to another place and time. A Gudanji/Wakaja writer and educator, Dank writes vividly of not just her own life on and off country, but of her family, their ceremonies and stories, spanning back to the beginning. She takes us to a cave in Garranjini in the Northern Territory, for instance, the walls of which were painted by generations of Gudanji women to show future grandkids where the water is. Dank’s grandmother finds that cave while fleeing colonisation; decades later, Dank’s children visit to touch the marks, which they now wear tattooed on their skin.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO