It's time to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky | MORE VIEWER RESPONSE

By Dale Woods - President, General Manager WDRB Media
 4 days ago

Let's talk about medical marijuana and why it should be legal in Kentucky. I know, anytime this comes up, people on both sides of the issue make a big fuss, but it's back in the news again. . Kudos to Governor Andy Beshear for creating a new medical marijuana advisory...

Rachel ****
3d ago

Anyone who is against the use of medical Marijuana, needs to be thankful that they have their health or at least do not have health issues that they would themselves use it to relieve their symptoms and to make living a whole lot easier. I began using it for a few health reasons and it made all the difference in the world when so many prescription medications didn't at all. So even if you yourself or a loved one doesn't need it, it does help so many others!

Diane Brindley coomer
3d ago

it's way past time.It serves as t pain ,sleeping, anxiety meds a.ong other things. It has been steadily pushed back and looked over. It's past time.

Tom
3d ago

Big pharmaceutical is going to fight it with big money! Our state representatives need to remember their oath to the constitution and the people!

