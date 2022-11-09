ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

LEGO Store coming to Crocker Park this month

By Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – In celebration of the holiday season, a new LEGO® Store is opening in Crocker Park this month.

The new 2,390 square foot store will welcome LEGO fans of all ages to fully immerse themselves with a Pick and Build Wall, Build a Mini Tower and free, hands-on build events.

The store, located on Crocker Park Blvd., opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

“The LEGO® store at Crocker Park will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” says Travis Blue, Vice President of Americas Brand Retail Stores for The LEGO Group.

Photo Courtesy: The LEGO Group
“Crocker Park prides itself on being the best family-friendly shopping center in the Cleveland area,” says Lidia Saluan Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing at Stark Enterprises. “The LEGO® store opening at Crocker Park solidifies this fun and family-oriented atmosphere by providing an environment for people of all ages to shop, build, create and have fun.”

This is the company’s 98th official store in the country. It’s the fourth location in Ohio.

