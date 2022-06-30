There’s No Such Thing As Perfect Posture, So Don’t Even Try

If your partner is having a bad day, a simple text can be an excellent way to show that you’ve got his or her back. Even if you’re not sure. exactly what to say, the sentiment of solidarity can mean a great deal whether it’s sent in shorthand, a few sentences, or some carefully curated emojis. Expressing faith and unity toward your partner can help boost their mood, confidence, and outlook just enough to help them make it through even the worst days. We spoke to two experts — both licensed clinical psychologists, and experts on relationship dynamics — who told us just how effective these seemingly modest shows of affection and/or attention can be at reviving a day that’s gone awry. And whether it’s work, personal stuff, or some gray area in between, these texts can provide some heavy-lift help to the burden. Obviously, you know your relationship better than us and our experts. So, while these texts would probably be effectively sent verbatim, try to look at the nuts and bolts of their message so you can ensure you’ll send a greeting, pick-me-up, or commiseration that’s unique and meaningful within the confines of your partnership. In any case, these suggestions are curated and expert-endorsed so that you can use them the next time your partner is having one of those days.

