ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

There’s No Such Thing As Perfect Posture, So Don’t Even Try

Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago

When I started my first job after college, I came prepared with a nasty little device called a Lumo Lift. Attached to my shirt via a magnet, the posture corrector would vibrate ever so slightly every time I slouched over, reminding me to sit up straight. It helped me maintain what...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

What To Do If Your Baby Fell Or Was Dropped On Their Head

Accidents happen, especially when sleep-deprived. Any parent will tell you that the time when their baby fell off the bed or couch, led to feelings of panic and overwhelming guilt. Those emotions are compounded when a baby is dropped on its head. But perfect vigilance isn’t possible, and even the most attentive parents have had to comfort a baby after a drop or fall.
KIDS
Fatherly

The 10 Best Kids Sprinklers For Your Backyard

Few things scream “summer afternoon” quite like the sight of little kids running, jumping, and power sliding through a sprinkler on a hot day. Sure, your lawn might not look the same after the water-logging event, but the best sprinklers for kids provide such an unencumbered joy that you won’t even sweat it.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

91 Great Clean Jokes for Funny People Who Don’t Swear

Good clean jokes — jokes that are genuinely funny but perfectly appropriate — are hard to come by. R-rated humor is easy, but making people laugh without invoking adult-only language is a real, rare talent that can elicit the funniest material. Working that much harder for the reward makes the giggles you get that much more gratifying, anyway. And a wholesome joke provides a chance for people of all ages to laugh hard together.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fatherly

55 Truly Funny Jokes for Work That Don’t Cross Any Lines

It’s Monday: You’re staring down another week of work and need some convincing there’s a reason to feel anything but dread — something to give you hope you’ll make it to Friday. You need good clean jokes to share with coworkers, like work jokes that’ll help buck up the whole team. Having an arsenal of funny work-appropriate jokes at your disposal can be handy for lifting the mood and boosting morale when the stress of work (and everything else in life) gets the better of us. Good jokes for work are even handier in the era of Zoom, where social awkwardness abounds, and a corny joke can really take the edge off. With normal work stressors being compounded by the pandemic and all of its effects, creating brief funny moments in your day can help everyone’s mood. So, here are some of the safest and funniest jokes you can unleash at work.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Emory University#Magnet#Curling#Etiquette#Notre Dame
Fatherly

How To Keep “Does Everyone Hate Me?” Thoughts At Bay

An unanswered text, a short response, a canceled hangout — all these not-so-fun dynamics are par for the course in relationships. Yet for some of us, they can feel more like catastrophes than momentary frustrations or inconveniences. When the vibe seems even slightly off, you might even find yourself spiraling into “why does everyone hate me?” territory.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

What’s Up With The Dark Circles Under Your Kid’s Eyes?

If you’re the parent of a toddler, dark circles under your kid’s eyes may seem so common that they barely register. But swipe through some iPhone photos with your single friends, and they’ll tell you the truth: Your child looks like a middle-aged accountant knee-deep in tax season. Needless to say, dark circles under kids’ eyes can be a bit disconcerting. But most toddlers who manifest puffy eyes, red eyes, or even eye bags a la Michael Caine aren’t actually worried or sleep-deprived (as you yourself most likely are). These dark circles under your kid’s eyes are more likely the result of infant allergies or a genetic predisposition to what scientists and pretentious makeup salespeople call “periorbital dark circles.” They’re not, as some might suspect, the result of stress placed on a financial planner in a bear market.
KIDS
Fatherly

How To Keep Your Dog Calm Around 4th Of July Fireworks

Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo, New Year’s or — most notoriously, from a dog’s perspective — the Fourth of July, it seems that whenever the page turns on a season, humans like to set off fireworks. While some dogs remain cool, calm and collected during fireworks displays, some 45 percent of dogs have a serious firework phobia, causing them hours of fear and distress, and hours of disruption at home. With some training, however, dogs can learn to cope with fireworks and grow more confident around combustive holidays, like the Fourth of July.
PETS
Fatherly

“Dude Food” Has Gone Too Far, and It’s Hurting Families

A cheeseburger as big as your head, succulent smoked meat, and anything wrapped in bacon — who do you picture eating these foods? If marketing has done its job, you’re probably imagining a man. Think Guy Fieri serving up a tray of oversized barbecued meats — absolutely loaded with calories, salt, and saturated fat — to a bunch of guys in sunglasses and muscle shirts, with no women in sight.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Fatherly

The 9 Best Smartwatches For Kids Who Aren't Ready For A Phone

Many parents are leery about strapping a kids smartwatch to their child’s wrist. After all, it’s hard enough to limit screen time without adding another device into the mix. But the best smartwatches for kids, which allow two-way communication, geofencing, tracking, and more, let parents eliminate other, more addictive devices in lieu of something smaller and less compelling — for at least part of the time. Thanks to some tracking features, the devices also serve as digital training wheels as kids gain independence, make their own choices, and build confidence. And if something goes sideways, you as the parent are able to respond quickly and with precision. If all these benefits are ushered in by a small piece of tech, then it’s a compromise many parents, including us, would make in a heartbeat.
ELECTRONICS
Fatherly

87 Coronavirus And Quarantine Jokes To Retrain Your Face To Smile

Humor is an essential coping tool for surviving tough times. Shared laughter gives us strength in adversity and can help us feel a bit more in control when the future looks uncertain. And laughter literally makes us stronger. Recent studies have found that a good laugh can boost our dopamine levels and even shore up our immune systems. So while funny jokes — even coronavirus and quarantine jokes — might feel gratuitous in the face of today’s world, they can actually do a lot of good.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

11 Best Hand Clapping Games for Kids (With Video and Lyrics)

From the moment a kid can press their hands to your hands, hand-clapping games are going to become a thing. Parents might think they have all the best and most common hand-clapping games and hand-clapping songs memorized, but the truth is, not every hand-clapping game is intuitive or easy. From...
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

The Best Sunscreens For Your Face — And How And When To Use Them

Before heading outside for any amount of time, you need to apply sunscreen on your face. Every. Single. Time. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by roughly 40 percent, and reduce your melanoma risk by 50 percent. That’s a lot of benefit, from a habit that takes less than a minute of your time.
SKIN CARE
Fatherly

10 Helpful Texts to Send Your Partner When They’re Having a Bad Day

If your partner is having a bad day, a simple text can be an excellent way to show that you’ve got his or her back. Even if you’re not sure. exactly what to say, the sentiment of solidarity can mean a great deal whether it’s sent in shorthand, a few sentences, or some carefully curated emojis. Expressing faith and unity toward your partner can help boost their mood, confidence, and outlook just enough to help them make it through even the worst days. We spoke to two experts — both licensed clinical psychologists, and experts on relationship dynamics — who told us just how effective these seemingly modest shows of affection and/or attention can be at reviving a day that’s gone awry. And whether it’s work, personal stuff, or some gray area in between, these texts can provide some heavy-lift help to the burden. Obviously, you know your relationship better than us and our experts. So, while these texts would probably be effectively sent verbatim, try to look at the nuts and bolts of their message so you can ensure you’ll send a greeting, pick-me-up, or commiseration that’s unique and meaningful within the confines of your partnership. In any case, these suggestions are curated and expert-endorsed so that you can use them the next time your partner is having one of those days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How to Get Your Toddler to Stay in Their Bed All Night

Making the transition from a crib to a toddler bed is a major milestone in a child’s life. But seasoned veterans know that the real challenge isn’t persuading your toddler to sleep in their exciting big-kid bed — it’s what to do when your toddler won’t stay in bed. Because with great freedom comes a great desire to wander back into a parent’s room.
KIDS
Fatherly

The Baby Names Increasing Fastest in Popularity for Gen Alpha Are Super Unique

There are so many factors that influence which baby names will spike in popularity. We know that pop culture, TV, and actors play an influence. But events and shifts in society play a role too which is why we have popular generational names. For the Baby Boomer Generation, names like Robert and Mary were popular. Gen X had Chad and Tonya; Millennials are Kyle and Britney. For Gen Z, the popular names for the generation started to shift to more unique names like Aiden and Addison. Popular names for late Gen-Z and Gen Alpha have become super traditional: Emma, Ava, Liam, Harper. But the baby names that are increasing the fastest in popularity for Gen Alpha are super unique, and that’s not by accident.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

55 Delightfully Stinky Poop Jokes and Puns for Kids

You may be asking yourself: Do my children really need encouragement — or new material — when it comes to toilet humor? Most kids, after all, are already obsessed with poop jokes and poop puns. They can’t get enough of the poop emoji. “Diarrhea” and “poop” are gleefully thrown out as serious proposals for the names of sports teams, stuffed animals, and pizza orders. And the truth is most of their silly jokes about poop revolve around a world that goes beyond repeating (or singing) the word “poop.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

A “Chore Audit” Is The Secret to Stopping Housework-Related Resentment

Maybe you and your partner constantly argue about how the dishwasher is loaded. Or perhaps you get frustrated by how your definition of “tidy” doesn’t match up with theirs. Or they’re grumpy that they have to re-fold the laundry because you didn’t do it “right.” Or one of you is resentful of the fact that they simply do more. The list goes on. Splitting chores — and especially the “who does what?” of it all — is one of the most common sources of frustration in couples. Those caught in the push and pull of household labor argument would be wise to perform a chore audit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Hilarious Spring Jokes To Take the Edge Off Of Winter

There’s nothing better than swapping out your SAD lamp for actual sunshine once spring rolls around. And even if you live somewhere with a temperate climate and haven’t been hunkered down in a puffer jacket for months, everyone feels a sense of renewal and energy around the vernal equinox. And anyone who cares at all about maintaining the timeless tradition of seasonal dad humor, will want to arm themselves with funny jokes and puns for winter, spring, and summer. Spring officially started on March 20th this year, but there’s no better way to keep the seasonal advantage going than to rain down fresh jokes on your kids.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Fascinating Trivia Questions for Kids and Adults

Kids love to ask why. But what kids love even more than asking why is being know-it-alls. When you’re hosting game night or simply hanging out with family, it’s normal to throw in a few jokes and games here and there to lighten up the mood. Trivia questions for kids are a guaranteed hit — kids love to tell you all the random nonsense they know. So, if you want to go toe-to-toe with your kids, you need random facts.
KIDS
Fatherly

The 95 Funniest, Snowiest, Clean Winter Jokes

One of the best ways to warm your heart on frigid days is with funny winter jokes. After all, when it’s cold and snowy outside, and the family is trapped inside, a robust roster of winter jokes for kids is a must-have to keep everyone from going crazy with cabin fever. Quarantine turns up the pressure on parents, making snow jokes for kids all the more vital to surviving the chilly season. A dad joke or two can help everyone make it through the day, and a few winter jokes can help kids look on the bright side no matter how little sunlight there actually is. These top snow and winter jokes for kids will get your children to laugh (and help you relax) no matter how cold it gets.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy