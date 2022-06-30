The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
Comments / 0