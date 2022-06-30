ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

