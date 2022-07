A group of accomplished artists from Hawaiʻi and other states will exhibit their works on Maui, exploring the concepts of water and wind through the medium of paper. The “Paper Water Wind” exhibition takes place at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center from July 5 through August 20. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO