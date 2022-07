A year and a half ago, a mansion in Bel Air went on the market. Though, to be honest, “mansion” doesn’t really do the home known as “The One” justice. “Megamansion,” perhaps? It wasn’t small — The One is over 100,000 square feet in size. By comparison, an article in The Atlantic from 2019 cited the average home size in the country as being around “1,600 or 1,650 square feet.” Imagine a house that’s the size of a neighborhood. That’s The One.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO