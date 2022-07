The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced that it will be streaming the Verdi Voices Concert for free. The concert, which started streaming on June 29, 2022, starred tenor Russell Thomas and soprano Tamara Wilson. Conductor Enrique Mazzola led the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s orchestra. The showcase features arias from “Don Carlo,” “Simon Boccanegra,” as well as duets from “Aida” and “Otello.” Audiences also got to hear the overture from “La Forza del Destino.”

