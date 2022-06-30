ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

What is hypertrophy?

By Amber Sayer
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

What is hypertrophy? If you’ve spent much time in a gym or around people steeped in the world of fitness, the chances are you’ve heard the term hypertrophy, or hypertrophy training. However, while we might often hear about it, many people remain unsure as to what hypertrophy is.

Hypertrophy, which refers to muscle growth, is one of the primary goals of strength training workouts, and can be beneficial to your body composition and overall health. (If you're trying to squeeze in more strength training at home, have a look through our round up of the best adjustable dumbbells )

To learn more about hypertrophy and how to exercise if your goal is to build muscle mass, we spoke to Bianca Grover, an exercise physiologist, medical exercise specialist, personal trainer and founder of Bianca Grover Fitness .

What Is hypertrophy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TuCl_0gRDuZD400

(Image credit: Getty)

There are two primary types of hypertrophy: myofibrillar hypertrophy and sarcoplasmic hypertrophy. Myofibrillar hypertrophy involves growth of contractile elements of a muscle fiber, so this type of hypertrophy helps increase your strength and speed as an athlete because your muscles can contract more forcefully.

Sarcoplasmic hypertrophy refers to growth of the non-contractile elements of a muscle fiber, like the energy-generating organelles and glycogen storage sites. This type of hypertrophy yields improvements in energy storage and endurance.

Types of hypertrophy

When we think about strength training or weight training , there can be a few muscular goals: increasing muscular strength, increasing muscular endurance, and increasing muscular size or mass. These goals can be thought of as getting stronger or being able to lift more weight, improving your stamina, and building muscle mass.

This last goal – building muscle mass – is what hypertrophy is all about.

“Hypertrophy refers to the growth of muscle cells – not to be confused with transient hypertrophy, which is when muscles appear larger after a workout. That is a temporary increase, commonly referred to as the ‘pump’,” says Grover.

True muscle hypertrophy involves the enlargement of muscles due to an increase in the size and number of muscle fibers from consistent training, not a short-term swelling of muscle tissue immediately after a workout.

How can you train for hypertrophy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kM0rm_0gRDuZD400

(Image credit: Getty)

Grover says that physiological changes, such as muscle growth, occur when the body is put under a significant amount of stress or load, which is ultimately what we are doing when lifting weights or doing resistance training workouts.

“When exercising for hypertrophy, generally, [you want to] increase the weight and reduce the amount of repetitions. When talking about the weight used to exercise, also known as the load, fitness professionals measure it as a percentage of your one rep max (1 RM),” says Grover. “For example, if you can squat 100 pounds one time, 50% of this one rep max would be 50 pounds.”

Grover says the best method for achieving hypertrophy is by using at least 75% of your one-rep max. “This is a resistance that usually allows you to complete eight to 10 reps at a time, which is recommended for hypertrophy,” says Grover, who is referencing the fact that most exercise professionals and researchers have found that 3-5 sets of 8-10 reps of an exercise using 75% of your 1RM is ideal for building muscle.

“By exercising at 75% of your one rep max, you are applying this stress while still allowing for multiple repetitions,” says Grover. “This causes micro tears in your muscles that in turn get repaired into thicker, stronger structures using protein.”

Grover says that another efficient way to maximize hypertrophy is by focusing on the eccentric or lowering phase of an exercise. The eccentric phase in a biceps curl, for example, refers to the portion of the exercise where you lower the weight back down and straighten your elbows. For reference, the lifting phase when the muscles shorten when they contract is referred to as the concentric phase.

How long does it take to see results?

Muscle growth, even when done properly, is a slow game. According to Grover, “On average, you can expect to see an increase of 0.5 pounds per week. This is, of course, if you include an appropriate amount of calories and protein.”

What are the benefits of hypertrophy training?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmmxO_0gRDuZD400

(Image credit: Getty)

Building muscle mass isn’t just a matter of looking better or achieving the physique you’re after. Hypertrophy also increases your metabolic rate.

Muscle tissue is more metabolically active than fat tissue, which is why your basal metabolic rate increases and you burn more calories even at rest when you gain muscle and lose fat.

According to research in the journal Obesity , one pound of muscle burns about six calories at rest while a pound of fat burns two calories. Therefore, if you gain five pounds of muscle and lose five pounds of fat, your total body weight will remain unchanged, but your basal metabolic rate will increase by 20 calories a day.

Although this is rather negligible, it’s important to keep in mind several things: the more muscle you gain, the more significant the metabolic boost will be and this only refers to increases as rest.

When you’re exercising, the metabolic rate of muscle increases precipitously, whereas fat continues to be minimally active. The more muscle tissue you build, the more calories you’ll burn when you run or work out.

Therefore, depending on the duration and intensity of your workouts, the total number of calories you burn in a day can increase substantially when your percentage of lean body mass increases and your body fat percentage decreases.

Additionally, building muscle increases your bone density . When larger, stronger muscles contract, they pull more forcefully on the bones. This signals your body to deposit more minerals and strengthen the structure of your bones, and to create new bone cells.

What are the drawbacks of hypertrophy training?

Grover says that if you have a complex medical background (recent surgery, orthopedic issues etc), hypertrophy training could be dangerous if done without professional supervision. “It is common for intense resistance training to cause elevated liver enzyme numbers due to the damage caused by micro tears in the tissue,” says Grover.

Consult your doctor before engaging in a workout program or work with a certified fitness professional if you have any concerns.

Who should do hypertrophy training?

The good news is that aside from those with current or significant medical issues who should seek medical advice prior to engaging in hypertrophy training, Grover says that anyone who is interested in improving their health and fitness should aim for some level of hypertrophy.

“Individuals who could benefit the most from hypertrophy training include overweight individuals for metabolic benefits and those diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis,” says Grover. “Weight-bearing activities help improve bone density, thus preventing the onset of osteopenia or even prevent the osteopenia to osteoporosis transition.”

The takeaway: Hypertrophy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJWzI_0gRDuZD400

(Image credit: Getty)

Grover says that although many women are concerned that lifting weights will cause them to bulk up or get 'big,' this is not true. “Due to lower testosterone levels, it is more difficult for women to get ‘ripped’ than it is for men. It is a long, specific process that takes well-planned workouts and nutrition,” she says. “Women should absolutely weight lift, especially leading into menopause and after because of the high risk of decreased bone density.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
FitnessVolt.com

The 10 Best Exercises to Beat the Flat-Butt Blues

The gluteus maximus, or the glutes for short, is the largest, most powerful muscle in the human body, or it should be. Unfortunately, too much time spent sitting and following poorly designed workouts means that a lot of people have next-to-no glute development and are victims of the flat-butt blues.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Can you lose weight by walking?

Can you lose weight by walking? All physical activity, including walking, burns fat and this can help you lose weight. And the more and faster you walk, the more calories you’ll torch. Whether you’re pounding the pavement or striding it out on one of the best walking treadmills (opens in new tab), walking is a wonderful workout when it comes to weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Intensity#Muscle Hypertrophy#Health And Fitness#Exercise Physiologist
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
SB Nation

The Boiled Egg Diet: Lose 24 lbs in Just 2 Weeks

This boiled egg diet plan includes eggs, fruit, and vegetables, and it is good for accelerating your metabolism and burning fat. The results are amazing. This boiled egg diet plan may help you lose 24 lbs in 2 weeks. This boiled egg diet is very simple and easy to follow. This diet will help you lose weight quickly with fewer exercises.
DIETS
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Collagen-Building Food You Should Be Eating To Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss

After losing weight, you might notice looser skin on various parts of your body. While this might seem jarring at first, this is normal and inevitable for many after a major change like shedding pounds, experts say. We checked in with health, nutrition and skin experts to learn more about one especially collagen-rich food that can help tighten loose skin as part of a healthy, vitamin-filled diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Surprising Supplement That’s Actually Slowing Your Weight Loss, According To A Doctor

There’s such a wide variety of supplements to choose from. Some are great for promoting hair growth, while others seem to be the answer to healthy, clear skin. Oftentimes, taking a daily supplement is a fantastic way to make up for any nutrients you aren’t getting enough of in your diet. Certain ones are even known for their metabolism-boosting benefits. But one thing you may not have considered is the fact that some supplements can actually have an adverse effect on your body and lead to weight gain. That’s right: just as with anything else you put into your body, there are good sides and bad sides to all supplements. This is especially true when it comes to one in particular: caffeine pills.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

LiveScience

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy