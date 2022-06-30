Othello Shooting Victim Dies, Suspect to be Charged as Adult

Richland Police are looking for the driver of the photographed vehicle. On Friday just before 9 am, a weapons complaint call was made to Dispatch. The caller stated that a male in a blue sedan flashed a handgun and potentially fired a shot near Meadow Springs Golf Course. The caller reported that as they tried to leave the scene, the suspect followed them. When Richland Police Officers arrived at the scene making contact with the reporting party, the suspect fled the area in the photographed blue sedan.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO