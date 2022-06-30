ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello Shooting Victim Dies, Suspect to be Charged as Adult

By Derek Miceli
610KONA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Othello, WA) -- The victim of a recent shooting in Othello has died....

610kona.com

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Othello shooting victim dies

OTHELLO – Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner announced Thursday that the male victim of Sunday’s shooting on Charla Road in the Edson Tracks area of Othello has died at a Spokane hospital. The victim has been identified as Felipe G. Garza, 50, of Othello. Sheriff Wagner said the...
OTHELLO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Othello, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Crop-dusting pilot loses life in plane crash near Warden

WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
WARDEN, WA
610KONA

Richland Police Need to Know Who’s Driving This Blue Sedan, Do You Know?

Richland Police are looking for the driver of the photographed vehicle. On Friday just before 9 am, a weapons complaint call was made to Dispatch. The caller stated that a male in a blue sedan flashed a handgun and potentially fired a shot near Meadow Springs Golf Course. The caller reported that as they tried to leave the scene, the suspect followed them. When Richland Police Officers arrived at the scene making contact with the reporting party, the suspect fled the area in the photographed blue sedan.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacred Heart Hospital#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
610KONA

Pasco Firefighters Rescue Kitten From PVC Pipe

(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
PASCO, WA
KLEWTV

Gusty winds blow wildfire smoke from Washington into our region

If you're noticing wildfire smoke around your area, it may be coming from the wildfires burning in Grant County. KLEW News began receiving reports Tuesday afternoon from viewers as far north as Genesee and Uniontown and as far east as Arrow Junction of wildfire smoke. According to the Grant County...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy