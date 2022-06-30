Othello Shooting Victim Dies, Suspect to be Charged as Adult

RICHLAND, Wash. — A woman was arrested Saturday, July 2, after allegedly harming a person she had recently been in a relationship with. According to the Richland Police Department, officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon just before 11:30 a.m. Officers were told a woman at...
OTHELLO – Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner announced Thursday that the male victim of Sunday’s shooting on Charla Road in the Edson Tracks area of Othello has died at a Spokane hospital. The victim has been identified as Felipe G. Garza, 50, of Othello. Sheriff Wagner said the...
FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
Kennewick Police sent out a thank you and shout-out to Richland Police Friday, following the apprehension of a wanted suspect. Man sought on over a dozen charges, mostly felonies. Wednesday, members of the Richland Police SCU, or Street Crimes Unit, were doing extra patrols and surveillance in the 1600 block...
Richland Police are looking for the driver of the photographed vehicle. On Friday just before 9 am, a weapons complaint call was made to Dispatch. The caller stated that a male in a blue sedan flashed a handgun and potentially fired a shot near Meadow Springs Golf Course. The caller reported that as they tried to leave the scene, the suspect followed them. When Richland Police Officers arrived at the scene making contact with the reporting party, the suspect fled the area in the photographed blue sedan.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives seek anyone who was witness to an early morning hit-and-run on State Route 243 in Grant County that left a 14-year-old hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of S.R. 243 and...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters, medics and police are at the scene of a residential structure fire in the Tri-Cities area where several people reported hearing a loud explosion followed by heavy plumes of dark smoke. According to officials from Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews were dispatched to...
SOAP LAKE - Nearly four months after the resignation of former Soap Lake Superintendent Sunshine Pray, the investigative conclusions into allegations of misconduct against her were released to iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday. The district's insurance company Clear Risk Solutions out of Ephrata, conducted an investigation that involved interviews with...
(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties are considering a four county diversion center as an alternative to incarceration for substance abuse, treatment for mental illness, and homelessness. Funding for the diversion center would come from federal, state, and local sources, including an increased sales tax request. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin...
As a storm system moves through the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing advisories, warnings, and special weather statements to residents inareas facing potential hazards. NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Route 28, south of Rock Island. Between .5-1 inches of rain has fallen, and a...
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said sockeye salmon fishing expands on the Columbia River because numbers are much higher than predicted this year. “We’ll continue monitoring the return closely to make sure we’re meeting our conservation goals, but we’re optimistic that there will be...
If you're noticing wildfire smoke around your area, it may be coming from the wildfires burning in Grant County. KLEW News began receiving reports Tuesday afternoon from viewers as far north as Genesee and Uniontown and as far east as Arrow Junction of wildfire smoke. According to the Grant County...
Looking for some summer fun? There's a hidden gem in the Tri-Cities that I just discovered. My wife is much more of an outdoors nut than I am but I'd try something cool like this gym I just discovered. Located in Richland at 1965 Fowler Street, The Rock Shop is...
