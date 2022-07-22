ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Tour de France 2022: standings, schedule, route and what you need to know

By Michael Balderston
It’s time once again for the greatest cycling race in the world, as the Tour de France 2022 is here. The annual race (2022 marks the 109th time it has taken place) sees many of the best cyclists ride from Copenhagen to Paris over 24 days.

A sporting event with true global appeal, we’ve got you covered on everything you would want to know about the Tour de France 2022, from schedule to route to this year’s participants and, perhaps most importantly, how to watch.

Let’s get pedalling. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2022.

Tour de France 2022 standings

There are just two stages left and Jonas Vingegaard maintains a more than three minute lead after Stage 19.

Here are the top 10 overall standings for the Tour de France 2022, time displayed as hours:minutes:seconds.

  • Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) — 75:45:39
  • Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) — 75:49:05
  • Geraint Thomas (Britain) — 75:53:39
  • David Gaudu (France) — 75:56:44
  • Nairo Quintana (Colombia) — 75:59:14
  • Louis Meintjes (South Africa) — 75:59:22
  • Aleksandr Vlasov — 75:59:49
  • Romain Bardet (France) — 76:01:50
  • A. Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) — 76:06:08
  • Adam Yates (Britain) — 76:06:16

Check out the full standings on the official Tour de France website .

What is the Tour de France 2022 schedule?

The Tour de France 2022 begins on July 1 and continues through July 24. Stages take place Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays serving as off days. Here is the full schedule and stage breakdown:

  • July 1 — Stage 1: Copenhagen
  • July 2 — Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg
  • July 3 — Stage 3: Vejle-Sønderborg
  • July 5 — Stage 4: Dunkirk-Calais
  • July 6 — Stage 5: Lille-Arenberg
  • July 7 — Stage 6: Binche-Longwy
  • July 8 — Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles
  • July 9 — Stage 8: Dole-Lausanne
  • July 10 — Stage 9: Aigle-Châtel
  • July 12 — Stage 10: Morzine-Megève
  • July 13 — Stage 11: Ablertville-Col du Granon
  • July 14 — Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez
  • July 15 — Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne
  • July 16 — Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-Mende
  • July 17 — Stage 15: Rodez-Carcassonne
  • July 19 — Stage 16: Carcassonne-Foix
  • July 20 — Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes
  • July 21 — Stage 18: Lourdes-Hautacam
  • July 22 — Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors
  • July 23 — Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour
  • July 24 — Stage 21: Paris Le Défense Arena to Paris

How to watch the Tour de France 2022 in the US

NBCUniversal has the broadcast and streaming rights to the Tour de France 2022 in the US, with coverage set to air on traditional TV via NBC and USA Network and streaming on Peacock .

Peacock is set to stream every stage of the race live from its start, with USA carrying just about every stage live on traditional broadcast (all but Stage 12, Stage 13 and Stage 20) starting at 8 am ET/5 am PT. USA is going to rebroadcast Stage 12 and Stage 13 at 3 pm ET/noon PT on July 14 and 15, respectively.

NBC, meanwhile, is going to rebroadcast Stage 2 on July 2 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT; feature Stage 20 on July 23 live starting at 8 am ET/5 am PT; and then rebroadcast the final stage on July 24 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

In order to watch the NBC and USA coverage of the Tour de France, US viewers must be signed up to a pay-TV cable subscription service that carries NBC and USA (most do) or be a subscriber to a live TV streaming service with the networks, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Households that utilize a TV antenna can pick up the NBC broadcasts of the race.

If you want to watch the entire Tour de France live though, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock, specifically its Peacock Premium subscription.

How to watch the Tour de France 2022 in the UK

UK viewers (and viewers throughout Europe) can watch the Tour de France on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (channels 410 and 411 on Sky TV ), with streaming of the race available on Discovery Plus . Coverage is also going to be available on GCN Plus, ITV4 and S4C in Wales.

Check local listings for coverage start times.

How to watch the Tour de France 2022 from anywhere

If none of the above options are available to you but you want to watch those broadcasts of the Tour de France, the best way to do that is going to be with a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZd1k_0gRDtfal00

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

And it's a great way to watch Wimbledon via your usual method from anywhere in the world. View Deal

Tour de France 2022 route

Here is the official route map for the Tour de France 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zsprf_0gRDtfal00

(Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France 2022 participants

There are 218 cyclists who are going to line up at the start of the Tour de France 2022. If you want to know who every single one of them is, we recommend checking out Cyclingnews.com for a complete breakdown. Here, we’re going to go over some of the bigger names that fans should keep an eye out for this year.

Leading things off is Tadej Pogacar, the two-time defending Tour de France winner from Slovenia, is the favorite to do so again. If he does, he will be just the second person in the last 27 years to officially win three Tour de France’s in a row, joining Chris Froome (Lance Armstrong, as a reminder, has been stripped of his Tour de France titles).

Here are the main competitors looking to chase down Pogacar and stop his bid for history (in alphabetical order):

  • Romain Bardet (France)
  • Damian Caruso (Italy)
  • David Gaudu (France)
  • Jack Haig (Australia)
  • Guillaume Martin (France)
  • Daniel Martínez (Colombia)
  • Ben O’Connor (Australia)
  • Thibaut Pinot (France)
  • Nairo Quintana (Colombia)
  • Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)
  • Geraint Thomas (Wales)
  • Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)
  • Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia)
  • Adam Yates (Britain)

We’ll update the standings of the Tour de France throughout the race.

