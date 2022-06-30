ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

UPDATE: NASA postpones moving Artemis I rocket back to VAB

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
NASA’s moon rocket one step closer to next giant leap

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has rescheduled return its Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back into the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Originally set for Thursday, the rollback is now set for Friday at 6 p.m.

The delay is due to a concern with the condition of the crawlerway that leads Launch Pad 39B to the VAB, NASA said.

Read our previous story below:

NASA announced it will begin the rollback of its Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft from the pad to the Vehicle Assembly Building on Thursday evening.

The rocket for NASA’s Artemis I mission has been at Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39B since June 6, while crews conducted several key tests of the rocket.

NASA said the 4-mile trek from the launch pad to the VAB will begin at 8 p.m. and take approximately 8 to 12 hours to complete.

Officials had previously planned to begin moving the rocket on July 1 but changed the date due to weather concerns.

Once back inside the VAB, teams will replace a seal to address a liquid hydrogen leak that was detected during the wet dress rehearsal.

NASA said that once final servicing and checkouts are complete, the “mega Moon rocket” will head to the pad for final preparations for launch sometime later this year.

Orlando, FL
