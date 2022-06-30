ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Black Man Awarded Settlement After Being Detained Six Days In Jail Over Mistaken Identity

By Yolanda Baruch
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young Black man who was wrongfully detained by police after being mistaken for a middle-aged white man who shared his name has agreed to a $90,000 settlement, according to Las Vegas-based 8 News. On January 8, 2020, police in Henderson, Nevada—14 miles outside of Las Vegas—placed Shane Lee...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 115

Clara Hudson
2d ago

How in the heck did those cops mistake that innocent man when they were clearly looking for a white man. That’s false imprisonment and he should be compensated more than $90,000.

Reply(5)
35
Edwin Brady
2d ago

this story just tell us it's a whole lot of bad cops and they are hunting people of color there's no way he could have made that mistake🤔😎

Reply
23
John Allen Shaw
3d ago

$90,000 isn't worth the the stress, embarrassment, violation of his civil liberties, disruptive impact to his livelihood, etc.

Reply(25)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Shane Lee
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity#Prison#Police#Cnn#The Shane Brown
Black Enterprise

White Man Sentenced to 27 Months For Threatening Black Pedestrian in Kansas

A white man from Kansas is going to jail after he threatened a Black man with a knife and told him that he was in a white town, an offense that was labeled a hate crime. Colton Donner, 27, was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months in federal prison and 18 months of supervised release. Donner was accused of intimidating and interfering with the man’s right to fair housing.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
The Independent

Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’

Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
13K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy