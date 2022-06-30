Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets and the NBA world had so many Kyrie jokes

There really isn’t any league that can compete with the NBA offseason. Every year, it gets wilder. Just look at what happened on Thursday.

Just days after Kyrie Irving — after his own drama — decided to opt in to his player option and remain with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant could almost certainly be on the move.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant formally requested a trade out of Brooklyn after three years (he missed the 2019-20 due to his Achilles injury) and only one playoff series win. Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes added that Durant’s preferred trade destination would be to join the Phoenix Suns.

A Durant trade would obviously have a cataclysmic impact on the NBA title race, especially if the Suns were to land the former MVP. The news also took the NBA world by surprise, and NBA Twitter responded accordingly with plenty of Kyrie jokes.

This was how Twitter reacted