ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Free Agency 2022: Every NBA team's projected cap space heading into Thursday, ranked

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd6N3_0gRDq65K00

It’s time, y’all. NBA free agency is upon us. Transaction season is here. Teams are going to be wheeling and dealing for the next few months.

There are going to be lots of big-money deals dished out — this list of the highest paid players in the league is almost certain to grow. But, honestly? It’s not the greatest summer to be a big name free agent.

There aren’t many teams out there with a ton of money to spend. We just got reported salary cap projections and, while the cap did rise, most teams are still well above that number. Well, at least according to most projections.

That’s OK, though. There are still exceptions teams can use and trades they can make to potentially free up cap space or find improvements for their teams.

Wondering where your favorite team will end up? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how much every team could potentially spend this summer courtesy of the good folks over at Sportrac.

The numbers that follow aren’t the actual salary cap figures for teams — they’re projections. They factor in cap holds teams are likely to renounce, team options and non-guaranteed salaries.

These numbers are potentially what teams could have to spend this summer if all this comes into fruition as of Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUEin_0gRDq65K00

1. Detroit Pistons The Pistons are projected to have $31,056,968 in cap space. That will change barring any trades they make moving forward.

© (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHwID_0gRDq65K00

© (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjX52_0gRDq65K00

3. Indiana Pacers The Pacers are projected to have $22,739,549 in space this offseason.

© (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyAKJ_0gRDq65K00

© (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ni7de_0gRDq65K00

5. Philadelphia 76ers The 76ers are projected to have $19,231,322 in space but most of that will be tied up in James Harden's new deal.

© Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5dRG_0gRDq65K00

6. Portland Trail Blazers The Trail Blazers are expected to be $10,374,753 under the cap.

© (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grLrN_0gRDq65K00

© Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3alN_0gRDq65K00

© (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZeUQ_0gRDq65K00

© Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiYvr_0gRDq65K00

© Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbGff_0gRDq65K00

11. Washington Wizards The Wizards are projected to be $16,448,725 over the cap with a decision on Bradley Beal's future looming.

© (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMOfV_0gRDq65K00

© Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RWtR_0gRDq65K00

© Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OmJi_0gRDq65K00

© Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJCCo_0gRDq65K00

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RuQr_0gRDq65K00

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftAb9_0gRDq65K00

17. Cleveland Cavaliers The Cavaliers are projected to be $26,665,444 over the cap and have a major decision to make on Colin Sexton.

© Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibcxe_0gRDq65K00

18. New Orleans Pelicans The Pelicans are projected to be $28,290,156 over the cap but may have some moves up their sleeves to free up space.

© Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRdkd_0gRDq65K00

19. Dallas Mavericks The Mavericks are projected to be $30,553,758 over the cap and may be losing Jalen Brunson this summer.

© Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKAh7_0gRDq65K00

20. Utah Jazz The Jazz are sitting at projected to be $35,874,101 over the cap but are almost certain to retool their roster this summer.

© Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28w2GX_0gRDq65K00

21. LA Lakers The Lakers are projected to be $41,045,116 over the cap right now but are almost certainly looking to move off Russell Westbrook's massive $47 million deal.

© (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOYdC_0gRDq65K00

22. Milwaukee Bucks The Bucks are currently projected to be $44,094,740 over the cap and have decisions on key role players like Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5zWI_0gRDq65K00

23. Chicago Bulls The Bulls are currently projected to be $45,365,860 over the cap with a decision on Zach LaVine's future waiting to be made.

© (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UHRI_0gRDq65K00

24. Denver Nuggets The Denver Nuggets are currently projected to be $49,968,842 over the cap but have already begun making moves and trades to shake things up.

© (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltKTX_0gRDq65K00

25. Los Angeles Clippers The Clippers are currently projected to be $52,925,901 over the cap but will almost certainly make moves to clear some of that up.

© Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJJ9F_0gRDq65K00

26. Brooklyn Nets The Nets are currently projected to be $55,925,901 over the cap with big decisions to make on free agency like Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton.

© Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcqIa_0gRDq65K00

27. Minnesota Timberwolves The Timberwolves are projected to be $57,266,235 over the cap right now, but moving on from D'Angelo Russell and renouncing some massive cap holds will clear that up.

© Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7Jvx_0gRDq65K00

28. Phoenix Suns The Suns are projected to be $58,570,019 over the salary cap with a huge decision on Deandre Ayton looming.

© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWdgw_0gRDq65K00

29. Golden State Warriors The Warriors are projected to be over the salary cap by $82,827,160. They're nearly $21 million over the luxury tax line.

© Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2KQM_0gRDq65K00

30. The Atlanta Hawks The Hawks are projected to be over the salary cap by $83,000,997 but can cut into this by renouncing most of their $58 million in cap holds.

© Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reported Russell Westbrook trade talk involving the Nets had fans joking about a (brief) Kevin Durant reunion

NBA free agency is in full swing, and a number of high-profile moves around the league have already been made. However, everyone’s eyes are currently on the developing situation involving Kevin Durant. The veteran superstar has spent the last four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets after winning back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors, but he’s likely on his way to a new team yet again.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Jalen Brunson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Get to know new Sixers addition Trevelin Queen after free agent deal

The Philadelphia 76ers made a trio of signings on Thursday night to open free agency. All have connections to the Houston Rockets. They brought in PJ Tucker and Danuel House, who played with James Harden and for Daryl Morey during their time with the Rockets. The Sixers also brought in young wing Trevelin Queen, who was with Houston after Harden and Morey left.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball commit picks up MVP honors

The NBPA 100 camp is an annual event that allows the top high school players across the country to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts. It’s a big event filled with the biggest names in high school basketball. And this year, it was UNC commit G.G. Jackson that stole the show. The South Carolina native was named the 2022 NBPA Top 100 MVP for the event, impressing with his skills over the past week. Jackson was a standout from Day 1 and carried that into the rest of the camp, being the best player on the court and earning...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy