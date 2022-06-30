NBA Free Agency 2022: Every NBA team's projected cap space heading into Thursday, ranked

It’s time, y’all. NBA free agency is upon us. Transaction season is here. Teams are going to be wheeling and dealing for the next few months.

There are going to be lots of big-money deals dished out — this list of the highest paid players in the league is almost certain to grow. But, honestly? It’s not the greatest summer to be a big name free agent.

There aren’t many teams out there with a ton of money to spend. We just got reported salary cap projections and, while the cap did rise, most teams are still well above that number. Well, at least according to most projections.

That’s OK, though. There are still exceptions teams can use and trades they can make to potentially free up cap space or find improvements for their teams.

Wondering where your favorite team will end up? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how much every team could potentially spend this summer courtesy of the good folks over at Sportrac.

The numbers that follow aren’t the actual salary cap figures for teams — they’re projections. They factor in cap holds teams are likely to renounce, team options and non-guaranteed salaries.

These numbers are potentially what teams could have to spend this summer if all this comes into fruition as of Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Enjoy.

1. Detroit Pistons The Pistons are projected to have $31,056,968 in cap space. That will change barring any trades they make moving forward.

© (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

© (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

3. Indiana Pacers The Pacers are projected to have $22,739,549 in space this offseason.

© (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

© (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5. Philadelphia 76ers The 76ers are projected to have $19,231,322 in space but most of that will be tied up in James Harden's new deal.

© Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

6. Portland Trail Blazers The Trail Blazers are expected to be $10,374,753 under the cap.

© (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

© Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

© (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

© Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Wizards The Wizards are projected to be $16,448,725 over the cap with a decision on Bradley Beal's future looming.

© (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

© Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images

© Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

17. Cleveland Cavaliers The Cavaliers are projected to be $26,665,444 over the cap and have a major decision to make on Colin Sexton.

© Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

18. New Orleans Pelicans The Pelicans are projected to be $28,290,156 over the cap but may have some moves up their sleeves to free up space.

© Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

19. Dallas Mavericks The Mavericks are projected to be $30,553,758 over the cap and may be losing Jalen Brunson this summer.

© Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

20. Utah Jazz The Jazz are sitting at projected to be $35,874,101 over the cap but are almost certain to retool their roster this summer.

© Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

21. LA Lakers The Lakers are projected to be $41,045,116 over the cap right now but are almost certainly looking to move off Russell Westbrook's massive $47 million deal.

© (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

22. Milwaukee Bucks The Bucks are currently projected to be $44,094,740 over the cap and have decisions on key role players like Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter to make.

23. Chicago Bulls The Bulls are currently projected to be $45,365,860 over the cap with a decision on Zach LaVine's future waiting to be made.

© (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

24. Denver Nuggets The Denver Nuggets are currently projected to be $49,968,842 over the cap but have already begun making moves and trades to shake things up.

© (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

25. Los Angeles Clippers The Clippers are currently projected to be $52,925,901 over the cap but will almost certainly make moves to clear some of that up.

© Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

26. Brooklyn Nets The Nets are currently projected to be $55,925,901 over the cap with big decisions to make on free agency like Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton.

© Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

27. Minnesota Timberwolves The Timberwolves are projected to be $57,266,235 over the cap right now, but moving on from D'Angelo Russell and renouncing some massive cap holds will clear that up.

© Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

28. Phoenix Suns The Suns are projected to be $58,570,019 over the salary cap with a huge decision on Deandre Ayton looming.

© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

29. Golden State Warriors The Warriors are projected to be over the salary cap by $82,827,160. They're nearly $21 million over the luxury tax line.

© Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

30. The Atlanta Hawks The Hawks are projected to be over the salary cap by $83,000,997 but can cut into this by renouncing most of their $58 million in cap holds.

© Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports