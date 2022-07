The guests asked the “One Wish” singer about his sister Brandy‘s criticism of his shaky vocals. “You know, I had my baby in my arms…and I was just having too much fun and tequila…and my sister had a whole plan for me that night. I was supposed to drink tea and I was only supposed to stay in one place for the whole performance,” says Ray J., who kept deleting her public rebuke from his social media page.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO