Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

It will be a bit cloudier with more showers dampening Sunday, as a disturbance in the mid and upper levels will move northwest over the islands as it weakens over the next few days. There’s even a slight chance of a thunderstorm over Hawaii Island slopes Sunday because of the added instability. In the meantime, trade winds have eased slightly and the wind advisory for areas of Maui County and Hawaii Island has been canceled, but it will still be locally breezy with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO