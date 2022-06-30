ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
 3 days ago

HNN News Brief (June 30, 2022) - Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history as the first black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. - Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted...

RIMPAC’s return means another boost for Oahu’s economy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of military personnel are in Hawaii for the U.S. Navy’s Rim of the Pacific exercises, also known as RIMPAC — the largest international naval exercise. Some 25,000 personnel of 26 nations are taking part. And though they are busy with the exercises, there’s still...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Got a surfboard or skateboard gathering dust? This nonprofit can put it to good use. Her desire to give disadvantaged youth access to the sports she loves motivated her to start a movement called Boards4Buddies. 'Looks like a giant mosh pit': Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day...
HNN News Brief (July 1, 2022)

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. BWS chief engineer calls Navy’s timeline for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks ‘unacceptable’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Board of Water Supply...
State
Hawaii State
Trending: Ola Hou Designs opens new store, pool for dogs

Affordable housing is a top priority for the next year. Mayor Blangiardi and Council Chair Waters explain how they're working to ease the permitting process. Rail, clean water sources and fighting crime are also top of their agenda. RIMPAC is back. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Admiral Christopher Robinson joins...
Business Report: How many Hawaii visitors are first-timers

O'ahu topped the list with 404,000 arrivals. Cancellations are up, but some airlines are worse than others. Canada had 150,000 arrivals between January to April. Hawaii hotels ran 74% full last month, close to the 79% occupancy of May 2019. SmartMoney Monday: Home equity. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:37...
Mayor Blangiardi and Council Chair Waters on budget priorities

Admiral Christopher Robinson joins us to tell us what to expect from RIMPAC 2022. Business Report: How many Hawaii visitors are first-timers. In normal times, more than two-thirds of visitors to Hawaii are repeat visitors. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After being canceled by CBS, Magnum P.I. is saved by...
RIMPAC is back

Affordable housing is a top priority for the next year. Mayor Blangiardi and Council Chair Waters explain how they're working to ease the permitting process. Rail, clean water sources and fighting crime are also top of their agenda. Sunrise Sports: Max Holloway expects Hawaii fans to pack Vegas fight. Updated:...
How are you celebrating Independence Day? Share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Independence Day weekend!. This holiday is a time to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was ratified. It’s also a time to honor those who fought for the nation’s freedom. Fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues and parades are just a few of...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Some passing showers PLUS gusty trade winds will pick up. Tracking steady trade winds and even more gusty as the week progresses!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
Entertainment: Magnum PI picked up by NBC, Kimie Miner new music, Kona Mele

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Tickets for this year's Na Hoku Hanohano Awards go on sale to the general public starting Friday. Makana kicks off his summer concert series in Waikiki. Entertainment News: Hawaii artists on AGT, NCIS Hawaii needs...
Breezy trades bringing more showers for Sunday

It will be a bit cloudier with more showers dampening Sunday, as a disturbance in the mid and upper levels will move northwest over the islands as it weakens over the next few days. There’s even a slight chance of a thunderstorm over Hawaii Island slopes Sunday because of the added instability. In the meantime, trade winds have eased slightly and the wind advisory for areas of Maui County and Hawaii Island has been canceled, but it will still be locally breezy with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour.
Columbian national sentenced to 15 years behind bars for shipping cocaine to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colombian national has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for shipping cocaine to the United States, including Hawaii. The Department of Justice said 42-year-old Gerardo Gomez-Lubo pleaded guilty in January to distributing illegal drugs. He was extradited from Panama. Federal authorities said he worked...
Breezy conditions for the 4th of July with passing showers

Breezy trade winds will continue to blow over the islands through Tuesday, thanks to an area of strong high pressure to the north. Showery clouds from an cold front will push in from the northeast into Monday and Tuesday. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but the winds could push some of those showers leeward. Trades will weaken slightly around the middle of the week before picking up speed again this coming weekend.
