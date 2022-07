EFFINGHAM COUNTY (WAND)- The Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash, that sent two individuals to the hospital Friday afternoon. According to Police, Marius N. Jackson, 62, of Sturgis, Kentucky, and an eight-year-old male were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 164 in Effingham County, when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median, over-corrected, left the roadway to the right, and overturned into an adjacent field.

