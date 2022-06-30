ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Teases New Single ‘Hot Sh*t’, Listen Here

By Matty Willz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsV1i_0gRDlQ1400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSp2V_0gRDlQ1400

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Cardi B’s ‘Hot Sh*t’ featuring Lil Durk and Ye drops tonight at midnight

Scroll down to check out a snippet of the brand new record.

Cardi B’s ascension to hip-hop royalty seemingly happened overnight. ‘Bodak Yellow’ hit DSPs in 2018, and she’s remained one of hip-hop’s most high-profile personalities ever since.

By the looks of things, her dominance won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Cardi recently told her fans that more music is on the way , and the thirst for her next project has been very real. Her debut studio album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and all 13 songs on it have now been certified platinum or higher. She’s the first female in any genre of music to accomplish this.

This time around the Bronx beauty has leaned on the musical talents of Lil Durk and Ye, basically guaranteeing another platinum return for her latest project.

Cardi faced some controversy a few months ago when fans questioned why previously released singles, namely ‘Wap’ with Megan Thee Stallion, and ‘Up’, would be on the upcoming album. Some suggested that she was using that as a ploy to get an unfair boost in streams. Both records came out in 2020 and 2021.

At this time, there is no release date or album title confirmed just yet.

Are you ready for another Cardi B summer? Check out the snippet below and click on one of those emojis to let us know if you’re feeling it!


