Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant on finding a trade partner for the 33-year-old, his business manager Rich Kleiman told ESPN.

Durant is beginning a four-year, $194 million deal with the Nets. He is slated to make $42.97 million for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games this past season.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 939 games with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-16), Golden State Warriors (2016-19) and the Nets.

–Field Level Media

