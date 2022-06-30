ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for 8th straight year

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cuh33_0gRDgqNX00

(NEXSTAR) – Yet again, Americans have chosen chicken over burgers.

Chick-fil-A bested all comers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey released Tuesday.

Random interviews with 20,143 fast food customers found that the Atlanta-based chain had an overall satisfaction score of 83, four greater than second-place Jimmy John’s (79). Domino’s and KFC tied for third with 78 points, followed by a four-way tie between Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut and Starbucks (77).

McDonald’s, which trailed all others last year with 70 points, remains in last place with 68 this year. The biggest decliner, according to the survey, was Dunkin’, which fell by 4%.

Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

Despite Chick-fil-A’s dominance, however, the fast food industry may have reason for concern – the score for the industry as a whole dropped 2.6% to 76, while full-service restaurants maintained an 80 rating.

Sit-down restaurants trounced fast food purveyors when it came to order accuracy, restaurant layout/cleanliness, food quality/variety and courteousness of staff, the survey found.

The only advantage given to fast food restaurants was in the quality of the restaurants’ apps, an arena the larger full-service chains appear to be focusing on.

According to a report Wednesday from app analytics company data.ai, global time spent in apps in the Food & Drink category was up 65% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.

More than half of those app downloads were for food delivery and carryout, followed by grocery delivery, at just under a quarter of downloads.

“Amid the pandemic, restaurants needed to quickly up their game in the mobile arena,” says Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “With fewer resources, smaller chains and independent restaurants are offering apps that aren’t making the grade per customers. In contrast, positive shifts in both mobile app quality and reliability for several larger chains appear to reflect major app updates for these bigger industry players.”

When it comes to the top-rated full-service restaurants LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse led the way (80), with Applebee’s and IHOP tied for last place (73).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested on counterfeit money, drug charges

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Horseheads was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Cayuta in Schuyler County, police say. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2022, Briandavis M. Strong, 40, was arrested and charged with the following: Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
CAYUTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chains#Fast Food Restaurants#Americans#Panera#Pizza Hut#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#The Food Drink
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman sentenced for Aggravated Assault

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Sayre has been sentenced to incarceration for 14 to 60 months after her December 14, 2021 arrest in which a child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator with a brain injury, according to the Bradford County DA’s office. Tabitha Stevens, 26, of Sayre […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested for possession of meth manufacturing items

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested earlier this week on several felony drug charges after a vehicle stop, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. John Chaffee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after police conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls. […]
NEWFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WETM 18 News

New updates on Friday’s I-86 tanker fire

New updates about the tanker fire on Interstate-86 have been provided by New York State Police. According to police, the fire was caused by a brake malfunction in the rear section of the trailer. They say that the tanker contained carbon dioxide, but nothing escaped from the tanker. Hazmat crews from Elmira were on the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Montour Falls man arrested on assault charges

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing. According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village. Bond was charged with the following: […]
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man indicted for Elmira weapon possession

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been indicted on multiple charges of weapon possession after his initial June arrest in Elmira, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of Ithaca was indicted on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man charged with trying to violate protection order 150 times

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman early last month has been arrested again for allegedly trying to violate a protection order more than 150 times, the Sheriff’s Office said. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 28 in […]
BURDETT, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing van from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a minivan from a business in Elmira in May, according to court documents. Edward Epps was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 16 in connection to the theft. The indictment said that on May 25, 2022, Epps allegedly stole a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man threatens McDonald’s employee with knife; IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened a Mcdonald’s employee with a knife. Charles Stillwell Jr., 50, was arrested on June 30, 2022, at around 10:25 after police responded to the McDonald’s located at 372 Elmira Rd for reports of a subject threatening people with a knife. […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy