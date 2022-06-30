Soak Up The Rain And Save With A Rain Barrel

On Tuesday, June 21, Delaware Historical Society Volunteers will present a walking tour of the history of Blue Limestone Park. Blue Limestone Park is a hidden gem of the Delaware City Parks. It is named for the fine-grained “blue” Delaware limestone exposed by the last glaciers. Quarrying began around 1840 and the limestone was used for many buildings in Delaware. After quarry operations ceased in the 1930s, it filled with water and became a popular “swimming hole”. Later it became a private park and eventually a City park. There are many Blue Limestone Park ghost stories that have been repeated over the years. Reenactors of key people from 5 different phases of the site history, will speak on the tour.
