Delaware County, OH

Soak Up The Rain And Save With A Rain Barrel

 3 days ago
You can soak up rain and save money at the same time with the City of Delaware rain barrel program. Rain barrels capture water from a roof and hold it for later uses such as on lawns, gardens or indoor plants. They are a...

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

