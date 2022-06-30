ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

You Can See 11 Different Bands This Weekend In Texarkana

By Wes
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This first weekend in July has some great music for you to check out in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Redbone...

kkyr.com

Comments / 1

 

texarkanafyi.com

Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of July 1 & 2

Happy Fourth of July weekend! Know this, Fireworks, ALL weekend! There are lots of Independence Day Celebrations in the surrounding communities of Texarkana and some of the best music anywhere. Check out what is on tap for this holiday weekend. We will get to the fireworks shows but will start...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

This 30 Second Fireworks Show Is The Most Epic Fail Ever

Can you believe that the 4th of July is Monday? There are firework shows scheduled for the entire weekend, and I found a video of the shortest firework show ever. If you are looking for some fireworks shows you can find them in Lisa's story. It all gets started on Saturday in Atlanta Texas. You can see fireworks this weekend over a lake at Greeson Lake. If you are a pet owner here is how to keep your furry friends safe with all the bangs and popping during the weekend fireworks.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana fire officials monitor dry conditions

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than half of the counties in the lone star state are under a burn ban, including multiple counties in east Texas. As of Friday, there are currently burn bans in 181 of the states 254 counties. Texarkana, Texas fire officials say they've been keeping a close...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Radio-collared bears will be fair game during December hunting season

When the first South Arkansas bear season of modern times opens on December 10, bruins with radio collars won’t catch a break. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided last week to removal a regulation that prohibits shooting a radio-collared bear during open hunting seasons in Arkansas. With the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dry conditions developing across South Arkansas

A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
fourstatesliving.com

Officer by Day, Pup by Night

Municipal employees, like those who work for any other organization, come in all shapes and sizes. Some are talented in strategic thinking and writing, while others flourish with data and analysis. This story is about a four-legged, furry employee who responds well to commands, is highly-trained, and is very, very good at his job.
TEXARKANA, TX
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Male dies in house fire in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana deputy fire marshals are investigating a deadly house fire. It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at a house in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook. “Two people were in...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana. Texarkana Police Department said that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kayla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

TWU rates to rise for Texarkana water, sewer improvements

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas is working on a plan to make some much-needed improvements to the city’s water and sewage system, and it will mean higher rates for customers. The board of directors recently held a presentation with Texarkana Water Utilities to discuss the future of...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Prescott lights up the night sky with Firework Celebration

Prescott’s Firework Celebration took place last night at the Prescott High School Football Stadium with numerous spectators sitting in the stands, as well as many of the surrounding streets to watch the show. Children and adults of all ages displayed awe and excitement at the dazzling sparkles and shimmers shooting across the night sky. In addition to the spectacular light display, participants enjoyed tasty treats from Hurricane Henry’s Shaved Ice and the Lions Club stand. For his third year, Jerry Hightower set off the fireworks for the crowd, and he said there were 154 cakes (groups of fireworks) to provide a great show for Prescott citizens. The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) was on the scene, as well, to provide backup and safety measures. Multiple local residents expressed appreciation for the city, the chamber, the school, the Hightower family, and the PFD for this fun and family-friendly Independence Day Celebration, and many of the kiddos said their favorite part of the night was, of course, the fireworks show.
PRESCOTT, AR
Kicker 102.5

New Business in Ashdown Worth the Drive from Texarkana

I was in Ashdown this past weekend and made it a point to stop into the all-new Keller Coffee Co. Keller Coffe Co. is a family-owned business that sits right off Hwy 71 as you are going into Ashdown. Tracy and Shanda Jones made sure I was taken care of the moment I stepped inside. I ordered a caramel frappe which was awesome by the way, but they begin to tell me about how Keller Coffee Co. is much more than a coffee shop that serves up some of the finest roasted coffee in the state.
ASHDOWN, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana Water Utilities: Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Procedures

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
