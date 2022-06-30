ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run kills man in central Phoenix

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
A man died early morning Thursday after he was hit by a car near 24th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police.

Police identified the man as Robert Tsiosdia, 53.

Police said they responded to the area after receiving a call of a collision with injuries around 4 a.m.

Officers said Tsiosdia was crossing northbound on Indian School Road and was struck by a car going eastbound. He was pronounced dead at the location.

The driver left the scene but was later taken into police custody near Seventh Street and Peoria Avenue, in the area of North Mountain Park, police said.

The identity of the driver was not released.

