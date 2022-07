MARTINEZ (KPIX) -- While many are getting ready to fire up the grill or attend a parade Monday, some people plan to boycott Fourth of July celebrations to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade."America has hit a bottom low taking away women's reproductive rights," said Contra Costa County resident Anamarie Avila Farias. "We're all mad -- extremely mad -- that people want to shut us down and, in particular, men want to tell us what we're going to do with our reproductive rights is even more infuriating."Avila Farias recently turned that anger into a social media...

