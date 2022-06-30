ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for 8th straight year

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH0D4_0gRDWy9P00

(NEXSTAR) – Yet again, Americans have chosen chicken over burgers.

Chick-fil-A bested all comers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey released Tuesday.

Random interviews with 20,143 fast food customers found that the Atlanta-based chain had an overall satisfaction score of 83, four greater than second-place Jimmy John’s (79). Domino’s and KFC tied for third with 78 points, followed by a four-way tie between Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut and Starbucks (77).

McDonald’s, which trailed all others last year with 70 points, remains in last place with 68 this year. The biggest decliner, according to the survey, was Dunkin’, which fell by 4%.

Despite Chick-fil-A’s dominance, however, the fast food industry may have a reason for concern – the score for the industry as a whole dropped 2.6% to 76, while full-service restaurants maintained an 80 rating.

Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

Sit-down restaurants trounced fast-food purveyors when it came to order accuracy, restaurant layout/cleanliness, food quality/variety and courteousness of staff, the survey found.

The only advantage given to fast-food restaurants was in the quality of the restaurants’ apps, an arena the larger full-service chains appear to be focusing on.

According to a report on Wednesday from app analytics company data.ai, global time spent in apps in the Food & Drink category was up 65% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.

More than half of those app downloads were for food delivery and carryout, followed by grocery delivery, at just under a quarter of downloads.

“Amid the pandemic, restaurants needed to quickly up their game in the mobile arena,” says Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “With fewer resources, smaller chains and independent restaurants are offering apps that aren’t making the grade per customers. In contrast, positive shifts in both mobile app quality and reliability for several larger chains appear to reflect major app updates for these bigger industry players.”

When it comes to the top-rated full-service restaurants LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse led the way (80), with Applebee’s and IHOP tied for last place (73).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Reading man killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. Douglas Cunningham, 42, was traveling east on Road 170 around 7 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road, struck a concrete culvert and came to rest on the north side […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chains#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Industry#Americans#Panera#Pizza Hut#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#The Food Drink
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Co. Clerk asked to pay back thousands in lost COVID-19 money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An elected Kansas county official, who received tens of thousands of dollars in federal relief money during the pandemic, was asked if she’d pay the money back at a county meeting on Thursday. Sherman County Commissioner Rod Blake led a session of questioning at a Board meeting. Blake asked County Clerk […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WPD: One person shot during apparent break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders responded to a shooting after a break-in ended with one person in critical condition on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSN News

Kansas woman dead after being hit by train, police say

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellis, Kansas, woman was found dead on Friday after Ellis police believe she was hit by a train. A news release says that on July 1, around 7:09 a.m., the Ellis Police Department (EPD) was notified of a possible missing person. 53-year-old Twila Wilson was reported missing after not showing […]
ELLIS, KS
KSN News

Two dead, one injured in shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man and one woman have been killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in south Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says there is currently no danger to the public. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Mounted Patrol is aiding the investigation to determine what led to the shooting. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Celebration Baptist Church in Wichita kicked off its 4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade. Pups were dressed to impress for the parade. There was also a photo booth, dog and human treats, and a dog obstacle course. “There is a need for neighborhood activities. This is a neighborhood church, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

House destroyed by fire in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house in northeast Wichita was destroyed by a fire on Saturday afternoon, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) confirms. WFD said the fire started around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Shadybrook St., which is near the intersection of 21st Street and Grove. When crews arrived, the house had […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy