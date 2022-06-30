ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Edwards Lifesciences's Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwards Lifesciences's (NYSE:EW) short percent of float has risen 166.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.87 million shares sold short, which is 2.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover...

Benzinga

Izotropic Reacts to Supply Chain Disruptions and Updates Izoview Engineering Timelines

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - JUNE 29, 2022 –Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE:IZO) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces timeline updates for the initial IzoView commercial prototype build.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Coinbase, Apple, Tesla And The Crypto Everyone Is Watching

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. Even though the markets closed higher on Friday, all three major indexes lost ground this week. The S&P 500 was down by 2.2%, while the Dow Industrials dropped by 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 4.1% during the week. This marks the fourth week of declines in the past five weeks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Q2 Deliveries Hit By China Lockdowns, Yet June Production Highest On Record: Worst May Be Behind

Tesla reported 18% sequential drop in second-quarter deliveries. Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter deliveries that declined sequentially, in line with expectations, as COVID lockdowns in China impacted performance. On a positive note, the company reported an increase in Model S/X deliveries and also disclosed record production for June, signaling things could move northward from this point.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

NNBR: Diversified manufacturer focused on end markets with high growth rates such as electric vehicles and electric grid upgrade.

NN, Inc. NNBR is a diversified industrial company that combines complex materials science expertise with advanced engineering and production capabilities to design and manufacture high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies for a variety of customers on a global basis. The company has evolved from a traditional contract manufacturer to an advanced technology focused partner with its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km. Additional areas of high-grade silver and gold mineralization. Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 28, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. IMCX IMIMF (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") has received the final report from the 2021 work program undertaken on its 100% owned, 20,658 ha Thane Property, located in north-central BC. The report summarizes the results from the diamond drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP"), geological mapping, rock and soil sampling studies and includes interpretations and recommendations for future work. Diamond drilling and core analysis targeted the Cathedral Area, which is one of eight high priority targets on the Property. In addition to the Cathedral Area, geological mapping, IP surveying, rock and soil sampling was also undertaken at the Gail and Mat Areas.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is It Time To Bet On This Old Energy Company?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Phillips 66 PSX is “trading at 14 times its average EPS over the last 10 years and is actually trading at less than 10 times its forward EPS estimates right now.” He suggested using a diagonal call spread.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrow Files For Chapter 15 Bankruptcy: Report

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported. A Chapter 15 bankruptcy is applicable when the insolvency case involves debtors, assets, claimants, and other parties involving more than one country. Three Arrows is...
MARKETS

