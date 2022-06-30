ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some showers Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures expected to cool off before weekend 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Windy and warm on Thursday with temperatures around 90 degrees all areas.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a mild night ahead with building cloud cover. Cold front arrives Friday morning.

Scattered showers likely along the front from daybreak to noon. Isolated thunder possible at that same time. Once the front passes, winds become northwesterly but not very strong.

This will allow a northeast wind to turn off the lake in the early afternoon as showers come to an end.

Saturday & Sunday will feature passing clouds and warm temperatures. A stray rumble of thunder is possible Sunday afternoon.

Expect a wide range of temperatures on July 4th. Mid 80s well inland, while a dominant lake breeze holds shoreline temps in the 70s. Scattered showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 73.

FRIDAY: Showers to start the day. Isolated thunderstorms at times. High 83.

