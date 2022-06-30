ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Funds TTUHSC El Paso Research

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — EL PASO, Texas — A researcher in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer was recently awarded a grant from the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation to study a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer. Assistant Professor Ramadevi Subramani Reddy,...

KVIA ABC-7

Child Crisis Center Two Stepping Gala set for July 14th

EL PASO, Texas- The Child Crisis Center’s Two Stepping Gala will be July 14th, 2022. It is the first of four major events that helps pay for the operations of the charitable organization. CEO of the Child Crisis Center, Enrique Davila explains how the donations help the kids.  “It goes to different activities for the The post Child Crisis Center Two Stepping Gala set for July 14th appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Estela Casas awards scholarships to local students in their efforts to fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas -- Various El Paso organizations awarded scholarships to local students that have made efforts in the fight against cancer. "When I was going through my cancer journey the community lifted me. And so this was a great opportunity to give back that way," said Estela Casas, former ABC-7 anchor who established the Stand with Estela Foundation.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso testing & vaccine sites open again on Tuesday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The following City COVID-19 vaccine sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda Community Clinic, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Community plastic recycling program will be piloted at Sam’s Club

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Texan by Nature (TxN) and Texans for Clean Water (TFCW) will launch a 6-month pilot project to recycle PET thermoform plastics in collaboration with Sam’s Club in El Paso beginning July 6. This project is a fundamental step in TxN and TFCW’s goal of reducing litter in waterways and roadways […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fourth of July Events in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Areas across the borderland are celebrating the fourth of July in different ways. Sunday night Las Cruces will hold an electric light parade at Apodaca park at 9 p.m. On July 4, El Paso will have two parades on different parts of town. On the westside, the parade will start at 9 a.m. The post Fourth of July Events in the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Habitat for Humanity helps Vietnam Veteran fix home

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Richard Rechy is a Vietnam War veteran who has been suffering from depression for years. Because of his condition, it made it difficult for him to maintain his home into a livable condition. The nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of El Paso stepped up to help Rechy get back on track. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso United and County of El Paso expand rental & utility services

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Funded by El Paso County, El Paso United is offering navigation services to connect County of El Paso residents to available resources including emergency food, childcare, medical services, and rental and utility assistance. The goal of these and other community programs is to further close the gaps caused by the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Horses Unlimited hosting camp for kids this July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you still haven’t found the right activity for your kids, this summer Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is offering kids summer camp from July 11th to July 14th. Since 2011, Horses Unlimited has helped with animal welfare and has provided services for El Paso County for rescues and owner surrenders.  […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Telshor Fund: Millions to help where it’s needed most

The City of Las Cruces’ Telshor Facility Fund (TFF) has allocated millions of dollars to benefit local nonprofits, help with the community’s emergency response to Covid-19 and provide humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers who were brought to Las Cruces in 2019. As a special revenue fund, TFF allocations...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

The Las Cruces Native Plant Society Helps You Plant Local

Whether you have lived in Las Cruces for decades or are new to the area, you may be curious about the plants of the Chihuahuan Desert. If you pursued this topic, you likely discovered the Las Cruces chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Mexico (LCNPS), which has been active here for decades.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

City Council to weigh deprioritizing abortion investigations in El Paso

Following the Supreme Court’s revokal of the constitutional right to end a pregnancy, El Paso is joining other Texas cities in trying to shield residents from a state law that will soon outlaw most abortions. City Rep. Alexsandra Annello is proposing creating a policy that would prevent the city...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Where to see fireworks this weekend

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fireworks Display: From Ascarate Park to Fort Bliss to Socorro, there will be various fireworks displays throughout El Paso this holiday weekend. At Ascarate Park the fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday. However, the gates to get into Ascarate Park will close to incoming traffic at 8 p.m. Food trucks will set up at the park starting at 3 p.m. Fort Bliss will have its annual Pop Goes the Fort celebration with a fireworks show as soon as it gets dark. Western Playland and both Abundant Living Faith centers in the Lower Valley and Westside will also have fireworks displays on Monday night. The city of Socorro will have its display on Saturday. The El Paso Chihuahuas will have fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after each game which starts at 6:30 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Your feedback is wanted for 2 City of El Paso parks regarding improvements

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Parks and Recreation and Capital Improvement Departments will be hosting two (2) engagement events to gather feedback on upcoming master planning for Memorial Park and Mary Frances Keisling Park. The public is encouraged to attend and give their feedback as to what improvements and additions they would like to […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 3

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

People compete in Cornhole in west El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some of El Paso's best athletes got together this afternoon to determine the best cornhole player. The contest was held at the Moon Tower Bar in west El Paso. The bar staff was inspired to hold the tournament after seeing other cities host similar...
EL PASO, TX

