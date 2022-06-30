National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Funds TTUHSC El Paso Research

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fireworks Display: From Ascarate Park to Fort Bliss to Socorro, there will be various fireworks displays throughout El Paso this holiday weekend. At Ascarate Park the fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday. However, the gates to get into Ascarate Park will close to incoming traffic at 8 p.m. Food trucks will set up at the park starting at 3 p.m. Fort Bliss will have its annual Pop Goes the Fort celebration with a fireworks show as soon as it gets dark. Western Playland and both Abundant Living Faith centers in the Lower Valley and Westside will also have fireworks displays on Monday night. The city of Socorro will have its display on Saturday. The El Paso Chihuahuas will have fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after each game which starts at 6:30 p.m.

