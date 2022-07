The 2022 Flag City Freedom Celebration will be held tonight. The event will be held at the Millington Sports Complex, located at 4885 Bill Knight Road. There will be food trucks and entertainment once the event starts at 6 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled for about 9 p.m. It is $5 a vehicle for parking. For more information contact City of Millington’s Alex Harris (program coordinator) at [email protected] or call 873-5770.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO