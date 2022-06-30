Crewless robotic Mayflower ship reaches Plymouth Rock

Egypt closed its beaches along the Red Sea through the weekend after two women were killed in shark attacks, Reuters reported. The bodies of a 68-year-old Austrian woman and Romanian tourist in her forties were found within hours of one another. According to sources, the two victims were attacked within just 600 meters—or around 1/3 of a mile—of one another, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh. A source told the Associated Press that officials at a private hospital had attempted to save the 68-year-old Austrian woman, who had lost an arm and a leg in the attack, but her blood pressure had fallen from too much blood loss. The woman, who has not been named, had been living in Egypt for years, according to Reuters. In a statement released on Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment said that a committee was investigating the attacks and that all activity in the surrounding area had been paused.

