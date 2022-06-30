Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday.

Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday to halt the state from enforcing a ban triggered by the Supreme Court's 6-3 vote - the state passed the trigger law in 2019.

'We're glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth's cruel abortion bans,' Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

The ban was lifted since being implemented on Friday following the Supreme Court Ruling. The state intended to limit abortions to be allowed only if needed to prevent death or injury to the mother.

Thirteen states, including Kentucky, were set to enforce abortion bans and restrictions if Roe. v. Wade was ever overturned

The ruling was met with contention by Republican State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who claimed Perry had no right under the Kentucky constitution to allow abortion services to resume.

'We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky,' Cameron said. 'We will be seeking relief from this order.'

Florida Judge John Cooper temporarily halted the block on abortions after 15-weeks following a petition from abortion advocate groups. The ban was signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in April and was set to take effect on Friday - following the overturn of Roe.

Advocacy groups, including Planned Parenthood and state abortion clinics, filed a lawsuit claiming the Florida's constitution protects the right to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

'I do find the state has failed to provide convincing and credible evidence that this law, HB 5, exhibits a compelling state interest to be protected,' Cooper said while agreeing with the advocacy groups.

The temporary halt on abortions after the 15-week limit is set to take effect after the judge submits a written order - which he said would not occur on Thursday.

The overturn of Roe allows for states to create their own abortion laws - whether they will allow the procedure or not.

The rulings in Florida and Kentucky come after state courts in Utah, Louisiana, and Texas also temporarily blocked bans since the overturn of Roe v. Wade last Friday.

Following the overturn of the 1973 right to abortion, advocates scattered to state courts to stop restrictions on abortions that are planned to take effect in 22 states.

Abortion clinics in Ohio, Idaho, West Virginia and Mississippi are also seeking temporary halts to the state implemented bans.

Other states that passed trigger laws prior to the Roe v. Wade ruling include - Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

More states, including Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina, are also attempting to impose new bans and restrictions.

The rulings in Florida and Kentucky come shortly after the Supreme Court removed lower federal court rulings that rescinded abortion limits related to Roe in Arizona, Arkansas, and Indiana on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters rushed into the streets of New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, and Detroit on the morning of June 24 when the Supreme Court ruling was released.

Both pro-life and pro-choice groups rallied on the streets leading into the weekend.

Those outraged by the overturn of the 1973 landmark held signs that read 'My body, my choice.'

Some politicians, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on the pro-abortion protests on Friday outside the Supreme Court.

Ocasio-Cortez demanded that activists get 'into the streets' to show their opposition of the ruling. She joined in chanting that 'this decision' is 'illegitimate.'

Some protests got heated when tension between police and demonstrators occurred.

In Los Angeles on Saturday, protesters threw objects at police officers. Two officers were injured while several protesters were arrested.

The union representing the Los Angeles Police Department, LA Protective League, criticized city officials for keeping silent while abortion right advocacy groups turned violent.

'The silence is deafening from our so-called community's leaders. This type of raw violence on display in Los Angeles and across the nation from dangerous mobs hell-bent on destruction has nothing to do with a woman's right to choose,' the union said in a statement.