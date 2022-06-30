Fernandinho Posts Emotional Farewell Letter To Manchester City Fans

The former Manchester City captain was at the club for nine years having joined back in 2012 from Shakhtar Donetsk and he has now gone back to his native Brazil joining Atletico Paranaense as his contract was up at Manchester City.

The former Manchester City captain was at the club for nine years having joined back in 2012 from Shakhtar Donetsk and he has now gone back to his native Brazil joining Atletico Paranaense as his contract was up at Manchester City.

He won 12 major honours during his time at The Etihad which consisted of one FA Cup, six League Cups and five Premier League titles.

In 383 games at the club he scored 26 goals and got 33 assist from defensive midfield.

The letter consisted of many thanks from the legend as he said: "I saw my family proud. I saw fans who never forgot where they came from. I saw the beauty of being part of a winning team. I saw titles, stars, geniuses. I saw friends. I saw the opportunity to fulfill a dream.

"And then I realised. I realised the importance of all of you who are reading this letter. I realised that I made the best choice of my life. I hope that one day, as you remember me, you will feel the same as I am feeling for you now as I write.

Fernandinho's teammates celebrating him IMAGO / Sportimage

"Athletes, coaches, wardrobes, laundry, cleaning, concierge, concierge, security, executives, advisors, cooks, directors, doctors, massage therapists, physiotherapists, physiologists, media team, youth teams, analysts, charity.

"Sorry if I forgot someone, but you know who you are. Today is the last day of my contract with Manchester City, I did my best and I can say that I would do it all over again."

Underneath the letter there was also a video saying his goodbyes.

Fernandinho will officially go back to the Brazilian league on the 1st July with Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United set to be his replacement.

He finished off the letter by saying: "Today is the last day of my contract with Manchester City, I did my best and I can say that I would do it all over again. The story continues. And now, after 9 years of playing, I will become an avid Cityzen supporter for more titles and victories. (I am certain that many more will come judging by quality of all your daily work)

"Memories are forever. Thank you very much. From your eternal captain, Fernando."

A documentary will be coming out soon to see behind the scenes access of his last season at the club.

He is a City legend who will be very much missed.