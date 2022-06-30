Deborah ‘Debbe’ Bowman

Thomas A. Meiring, 80, Bremen, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in his home. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio. On April 20, 1989, he married the former Roberta Diegel. He is survived by his loving wife: Roberta; daughter: Grace (Jim Sanders) Potter, Delta, Ohio;...
Beverly Sue Burton, 71, Wabash, died at 2:16 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 25, 1951, in Wabash. She married James Burton at the Middle Street Wesleyan Church in Wabash on June 7, 1969. She is survived by her husband: James Burton, Wabash;...
Sandra Sue (Sickafus) Renz, 79, North Manchester, died June 30, 2022, at Envive Healthcare, Huntington. She was born June 26, 1943. She married Richard Renz on July 13, 1985; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Priscilla) Case, Warsaw and Tom (Peggy) Sickafus, North Manchester;...
Louise Mellott, 71, Warsaw, died at 3:25 p.m. June 29, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1934. She married James Mellott on Feb. 5, 1969; he preceded her in death. Louise is survived by her daughters, Trisha Mellott, Etna Green and Katrina (Kelly) Kerlin, Silver Lake; her son, Jeff (Donna) Mellott, Warsaw; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Julie Christine Pifer, 34, Warsaw, died Wednesday June 29, 2022, at home. She was born March 8, 1988, in Warsaw, the daughter of Gerard and Elizabeth “Beth” (Landis) Pifer. She was a lifelong Warsaw resident. Julie graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’06 and was employed at Zimmer Biomet. She was devoted to her son and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Julie liked her job and enjoyed working, but also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and listening to country music.
Jeffrey Allen Webb, 56, Syracuse, died June 30, 2022, in his home on Papakeechie Lake. He was born Oct. 13, 1965. Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, and Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, Warsaw, are in charge of arrangements.
WINONA LAKE — Work on the Miller Sunset Pavilion is moving right along. The Village at Winona Managing Director Nick Hauck said he estimates that work on the pavilion, which will contain an ice rink, should be finished in September. The more than 20,000-square-foot pavilion is being built at...
WARSAW — Alyssa Swanson and Caleb Lechlitner were crowned the 2022 Kosciusko County 4-H Queen and King at the close of the annual public fashion revue and awards night Thursday, June 30. The event was held in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium, Warsaw. Reese Rowland and Charlie Krull were...
LEESBURG — Lake Tippecanoe residents turned out for the annual Fourth of July Flotilla, held Saturday afternoon, July 2. This year 10 boats registered to participate. The event is sponsored by the Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association. This year’s winners were: Quinn Roe, first place; Cara Dyksen with her...
SYRACUSE — Although Independence Day doesn’t officially come until Monday, Syracuse was brimming with activities on Saturday, as lakers and locals alike descended upon the town for the holiday weekend. The hardworking firefighters of Syracuse-Turkey Creek Fire Territory changed gears from putting out the flames to cooking over...
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 12:42 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 10700 block of West CR 900S, Akron. An unemployment claim was falsely filed in someone’s name. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:09 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2700...
MILFORD — July 5 begins Craft Week of the Summer Reading Program at Milford Public Library. This week’s activity packet contains five crafts to make. You can make a shark mask, a sea turtle necklace, a shark magnet, an undersea photo frame and a whale from a small flower pot. Stop by the library to pick up your craft packet Tuesday through Saturday, July 5-9.
WARSAW – Residents along a stretch of Lindberg Drive in Warsaw will soon be getting new streets, curbs and sidewalks – almost identical to the work done a few years ago on nearby Johnson Street and Lincoln Drive. The city now expects the project – phase two of...
SYRACUSE — It was early spring and mother had already worked the soil into a ridge for sweet potatoes on the edge of her garden by the Bracht Ditch, which ran parallel to her garden. This gave me the thought of having my own garden space. She planted sweet corn next, with pumpkins and squash needing shade. Green beans, onions and tomatoes under string guide for precise straight rows.
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the detection of the first West Nile virus case of 2022 in a Lake County resident. Due to privacy concerns, no additional information will be released about the patient. West Nile virus has...
