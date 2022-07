BOSCAWEN, N.H. — If you've noticed bare trees across New Hampshire, you're not alone. The spongy moth caterpillar is back, and it's defoliating thousands of acres. The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, is in its caterpillar stage and feasting on trees. The caterpillar is only a 1.5 to 2 inches long and may seem harmless on its own, but together, they can pack a punch.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO