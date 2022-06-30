ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers Rival Brooklyn Nets Are Looking to Trade Kevin Durant

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with quite a few signicaifnt concerns over the past season. Going into the 2021-2022 season, the Nets were Eastern Conference favorites. As the year went on, their stock decreased.

First, the Nets lost Kyrie Irving due to his vaccination status. Then, Brooklyn faced the tough decision of trading away James Harden in a blockbuster deal that landed them Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry.

While Brooklyn looked forward to having a trio of Kevin Durant, Simmons, and eventually Irving on the court as the 2022 NBA Playoffs neared, the Nets were disappointed to find out that Simmons was done for the year due to a back injury before he made his Brooklyn debut.

And although Durant and Irving were healthy and on the court for the playoffs, the Nets found themselves swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Now, the Nets continue to face an uncertain future. Kyrie Irving sought out sign-and-trade scenarios with plans to decline his player option for next year. After failing to find a trade partner for the Nets, Irving ultimately intends to pick up the option.

While it seemed all was going to be well for Brooklyn after Irving committed to the Nets for another year, that's not necessarily the case. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN , Durant and his team are working with the Nets' front office to facilitate a trade this offseason.

Per Wojnarowski, Brooklyn's "entire roster will be available to discuss in deals" as Durant's untouchable status is no longer existent.

While Durant has a shortlist of teams he's interested in at this time, which includes the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat, the Nets are going to look for a historical return.

The Sixers more than likely won't engage in trade discussions with Brooklyn regarding Durant. However, the superstar's potential departure from Brooklyn could make life much easier for the 76ers and other teams in the East, depending on where he lands.

While the Nets didn't go farther than the Sixers last year, Durant did give the Sixers a hard time in individual matchups last season. The idea that the future Hall of Famer might leave the division is a good sign for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

