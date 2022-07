ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public that along with summer, Mosquito Season is now underway in Illinois and that positive batches of West Nile Virus have been reported in seven counties around the state. The reminder comes as public health officials around the country are highlighting the importance of taking protective action to “Fight the Bite” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.

